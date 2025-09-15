Mumbai, September 15: Looking for the latest Shillong Teer Results? Enthusiasts across Meghalaya are eagerly checking the Shillong Teer result for September 15, 2025, covering Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), these archery-based lottery games are played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The results are officially announced online, giving players quick access to winning numbers. Check the full Shillong Teer Result Chart on portals like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer Result Chart for September 15, 2025, provides detailed results for both Round 1 and Round 2, helping participants track outcomes instantly. Played every Monday at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game has a massive following in the region. With just a few clicks on the websites, you can view the complete chart and check results for each round. Stay updated and don’t miss your chance to verify today’s numbers through the online Shillong Teer result portals linked above. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 13, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 15, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 15, 2025, participants should first visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results are announced in two rounds: Round 1 and Round 2, with the first round typically starting at 10:30 AM. To check, select the option "Shillong Teer Result for September 15, 2025", and view the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart displaying the winning numbers for both rounds. By following these steps, you can verify your bets quickly and accurately. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How to Play Teer Games?

Played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday, except Sunday, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where 50 archers shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in Round 1 and 20 in Round 2, at a distant cylindrical target. Participants place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and players can win varying amounts based on their predictions. Shillong Teer is fully legal and widely popular in the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).