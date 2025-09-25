Mumbai, September 25: Wondering where to find the latest Shillong Teer Results? Today, Thursday, September 25, 2025, archery enthusiasts and participants can check the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The games are conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong, offering a thrilling mix of tradition and lottery excitement. Players can access the Shillong Teer Result Chart online to see Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes. For accurate results, visit sites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Participants can now check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart for all rounds of the day. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round, with winning numbers declared based on the total arrows hitting the target. Whether it’s Shillong Morning Teer or Jowai Ladrymbai, all results are published online for easy access. Bookmark the aforementioned websites to stay updated and verify the numbers quickly. The online Shillong Teer Results ensure transparency and help players track their predictions efficiently. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 24, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 25, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 25, 2025, participants should first visit one of these websites: meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for the option "Shillong Teer Result Chart" for Round 1 and Round 2, which displays the winning numbers based on the total arrows hitting the target. The first round results are announced shortly after 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. Players can view both rounds in the result chart to verify their predictions. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below to quickly access the "Shillong Teer Result for September 25, 2025." Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 81

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 14

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong, from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays. The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round.

The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and prizes vary based on correct predictions. Shillong Teer is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, ensuring regulated betting and transparent results.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).