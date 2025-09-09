Mumbai, September 9: Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others, will be announced soon. Captivating players and lottery enthusiasts, the Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya and played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. If you're taking part in today's Shillong Teer games, then head over to portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the winning numbers of September 9.

Shillong Teer participants can also find the live result chart and the winning numbers of all eight Teer games provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. Played from Monday to Saturday (for six days), Teer games observed a holiday on Sunday. The eight Teer games are - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants must remember that Shillong Teer results are published after Round 1 and 2 of each Teer game are completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 8, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 9, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer players can visit the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check Shillong Teer results and their winning numbers. The Shillong Teer results will be updated as and when the Teer games are completed. After visiting the sites mentioned above, players can look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for September 9" option. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the winning numbers and live result chart of Tuesday's lucky draw below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya. A speculative lottery, Teer games require players to select numbers between 0 and 99. After this, the Shillong Teer game proceeds to the Round 1 and Round 2 stages, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. Each Shillong Teer is deemed complete when only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are picked as winning numbers. Fun fact: Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe. Completely legal, Shillong Teer games are regularised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

