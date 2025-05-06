Mumbai, May 06: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is announcing the Shillong Teer Results of May 06, 2025, sparking excitement among players of the Shillong Teer Lottery. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are available online, with the Shillong Teer Result Chart providing winning numbers. Participants can also find results for other popular sessions like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. The complete Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 06 is also provided below.

Rooted in Meghalaya's cultural heritage, the Shillong Teer Lottery combines archery with betting, drawing thousands of participants each day. Players eagerly await the winning numbers, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart is a valuable resource to help track past outcomes and refine strategies. This blend of tradition and excitement continues to captivate lottery players across India.