Mumbai, December 03: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) has kicked off another exciting day of archery with the Shillong Teer games, and participants are eagerly checking the latest Shillong Teer Results for Wednesday, December 03, 2025. The popular lottery includes Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, held at the Polo Ground in Shillong and other locations across Meghalaya. Players place bets on numbers between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined through two rounds of archery, adding thrill and anticipation for regular players.

Today’s Shillong Teer Result Chart for December 03, 2025, is now available with complete winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2. Players can also check results for all game variants on platforms like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer lottery, a unique blend of skill, tradition, and chance, continues to capture attention across Meghalaya. Whether you’ve placed bets in Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Teer, today’s results promise the same excitement and suspense. Stay tuned for live Shillong Teer Results and check the updated Shillong Teer Result Chart online to see if your prediction matches the winning numbers. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 02, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 03, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 online through trusted websites. The results are announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with Round 1 beginning at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. To view today’s winning numbers, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 03, 2025" on platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

These websites provide live updates of the results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Results below to view the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart and verify their predictions for both rounds. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Meghalaya’s famous Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that combines skill, luck, and local culture. The Shillong Teer game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Players place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round, and the winning numbers are determined by these final two digits.

The game is conducted from Monday to Saturday, except Sundays, at the Polo Ground in Shillong and other locations like Khanapara and Jowai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a regulated and culturally significant form of lottery entertainment in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).