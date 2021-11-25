The cryptocurrency market cap continues its meteoric rise, with the market gaining over $600 billion in less than a year. The surge in cryptocurrencies has led to more people getting interested in bitcoin and other altcoins. While the ethos of cryptocurrencies is that they are an alternative means of payment to fiat currencies, there are many who want to get their hands on some bitcoins without paying for it upfront. This is not only true for novices but also experienced traders who believe that free bitcoin giveaways can help them make better trading decisions and generate greater profits in the long run.

This article will look at ways through which you can get Bitql scam or other cryptocurrencies without spending anything:

1. Sign Up For Cryptocurrency Faucets

Cryptocurrency faucets are a type of website which you can use to earn coins. These coins could be bitcoins, altcoins or any other currency listed on the faucet. The idea is simple – every few minutes, the site will give you a small amount of coins as long as you have an active account with them. There are many websites that offer bitcoin faucets and all you need to do is create an account for yourself and start collecting your portion of cryptocurrency every day.

2. Start Mining Cryptocurrencies Using Your PC or Smartphone

As cryptocurrencies continue to rise in popularity, it's now possible to mine crypto coins from your own home without having too technical knowledge about blockchain technology. A number of companies have come up with different ways to mine coins easily, allowing anyone to mine cryptocurrencies without having too much experience. If you're looking for the easiest way to get bitcoins for free, this is one of the most effective ways.

3. Take Up Paid Surveys or Give Opinion in Exchange For Bitcoins

Another good way through which you can earn some bitcoins without spending anything is taking up paid surveys. There are many companies that pay people who take surveys and those who give their opinion on a particular product or service as part of market research. Some such sites include:

4. Participate In Airdrops and Bounty Programs

Cryptocurrencies work like shares – usually when someone invests in them, they also expect to get dividends in the form of coins. The market is now full of bounty programs and airdrop campaigns – by taking part in these, you can earn some free bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency without having to spend a single coin. All you need to do is follow their social media accounts and other required steps, and voila! You should start seeing coins landing in your wallet.

5. Get Bitcoins for Free By Staking

Another good way through which you can earn some free crypto is by staking or lending cryptos stored with a particular company. All major cryptocurrencies have a built-in proof of stake algorithm – this means that the more coins they have, the better returns they offer to those who choose to lend them. This typically works as a deposit – cryptocurrency companies typically return 1% per annum of whatever amount you have deposited with them. So if you had a thousand dollars' worth of a particular coin stored with them, every year you'd be gaining $10 worth of that cryptocurrency.

6. Earn BTC Through Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is one of the most popular ways to generate revenue online today. However, not many people know that you can also earn bitcoins by promoting cryptocurrency companies and other services on your website or social media accounts. A number of such companies offer as much as 20% of the revenue they generate from a particular customer as commission.

7. Play Cryptocurrency-Based Games to Get Free Coins

If you want to play around with cryptocurrencies without having to spend even a single coin, why not try playing some games? There are a number of online casinos that offer bitcoin gambling – all you need to do is create an account, deposit any amount of BTC you choose and then start spinning! You'd be surprised how lucky people get at these sites – sometimes winning hundreds of bitcoins only takes a few minutes.

8. Earn Cryptocurrency by Selling Goods and Services for Bitcoins

If you love using cryptocurrencies, why not make it your job? Sell your goods and services online for crypto coins and you will soon discover that there are many buyers who would like to pay with digital currencies like bitcoin. This way, you do not need to buy anything from them – allowing you to earn cryptos without spending anything!