New Delhi, February 1: Over 60 per cent people believe that the Narendra Modi-led government has managed to curb the flow of black money in the market, which got reflected in the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Monday, as per the IANS C-Voter Budget Insta-Poll.

When asked "what do you think about anti-black money provisions in this Budget", a total of 23.9 per cent said that they are fully satisfied with the government's approach to curb black money. Union Budget 2021: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Govt Handing Over India’s Assets to Crony Capitalists’.

A total of 26 per cent stated that they are somewhat satisfied with government's measures to curb black money, while around 11.8 per cent said they are satisfied with the government measures.

Around 33 per cent people were not satisfied with the measures taken so far to curb black money. As per the survey, 10 per cent people were dissatisfied or completely dissatisfied with the government measures to control black money, while 22.9 per cent were neither satisfied or dissatisfied with the government's measures to curb black money.

The IANS Cvoter budget instapoll was conducted right after the live telecast of union budget in the Parliament, over 1,200 randomly selected respondents across all demographics. "Data weighted to known population profile.

The poll, which was conducted after the presentation of the Budget, included a sample size of 1,200 people selected randomly across all demographics. The margin of error is +/- 3 per cent at the national level and +/- 5 per cent at the regional level.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).