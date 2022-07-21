Mumbai, July 21: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan from July 21 to 24 and over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during July 21 and 22. Meanwhile, IMD has issued alerts for Delhi and Rajasthan as heavy rains are very likely to make a downfall.

As per the IMD, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and northeastern states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and, Tripura are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the next 5 days. Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Affects Normal Life; Traffic Snarls at Several Places.

Down south, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted over Tamil Nadu, the Kerala & Mahe region. IMD has said that most parts of the country would witness a generally cloudy sky on Thursday. No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days, IMD added.

