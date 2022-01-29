Mumbai, January 29: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold wave conditions are to continue in north Indian states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Punjab for the next few days. As per the weather agency, snowfall in the higher regions is causing the cold wave conditions over the northern states. However, IMD has also forecasted heavy rains in some regions over the next couple of days.

IMD has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh & Odisha during the next 2 days; over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter.

IMD has predicted that Uttar Pradesh will see severe cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature falls to 3 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, Delhi will see a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celcius and 20 degrees Celcius maximum temperature. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai will be 21 and 31 degrees Celcius respectively.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall/snowfall is expected over the parts of the Himalayan region, while Arunachal Pradesh will experience moderate rains. Light rain is expected over the parts of northeast states. Isolated light rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe during the next four days and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 48 hours.

