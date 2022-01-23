Mumbai on Sunday experienced cold weather after some parts of the city witnessed unsesonal showers on Saturday. As per the ndia Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures in Mumbai expected to drop to around 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday. However, at night minimum temperature is expected to drop around 14 degrees Celsius. Netizens share funny memes and jokes as the maximum city experienced cold weather.

Here Are Funny Memes:

"What a wierd weather. Foggy and cold. Mumbai is acting up."

What a wierd weather. Foggy and cold. Mumbai is acting up. — BombayVishu🇮🇳®️™️ (@PakkaMumbaikar) January 23, 2022

"Delhite trying to show off in Mumbai cold vibes."

Delhite trying to show off in Mumbai cold vibes https://t.co/cFoBbodUq3 — Baran Pradhan (@BP_Gooner95) January 22, 2022

"Proper North India winter weather today in Mumbai. Very windy, foggy, and cold."

Proper North India winter weather today in Mumbai. Very windy, foggy, and cold. https://t.co/lFeaJWJFAg — DS (@Wise_Cricket) January 23, 2022

