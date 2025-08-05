Uttarkashi, August 5: Today, August 5, a cloudburst struck the Dharali area near Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The cloudburst washed away Dharali village and left several residents missing. A large-scale damage was reported in the local market area following a sudden surge in water levels, especially in Kheer Gadh near Dharali. This led to a prompt response from the local police, fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Indian Army. The cloudburst also triggered flash floods and landslides in the hilly areas of Dharali village and led to a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement.

After the incident, local authorities urged locals to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks and ensure the safety of children and livestock. While several people are reported to be missing, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation. He also ordered the deployment of rescue teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected area. Dharali Cloudburst: Amit Shah Speaks to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Following Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; ITBP, NDRF Teams Rushed for Rescue Operations.

It is learnt that three ITBP teams have already been dispatched to the area, while four NDRF teams are en route and are expected to join the rescue operations shortly. While a rescue operation is underway, scroll below to learn what a cloudburst is and how to stay safe during a cloudburst.

What Is a Cloudburst?

A cloudburst is a highly intense and sudden rainfall event, which usually occurs over a small geographic area, where the amount of rain exceeds 100 millimetres (about four inches) in an hour. Generally, cloudburst occurs in mountainous or hilly regions, caused by warm, moist air rapidly rising and condensing due to orographic lift (air forced upwards by mountain slopes). It is worth noting that cloudbursts are frequently accompanied by hail and thunder and can lead to devastating flash floods, landslides, and significant destruction due to the rapid accumulation of water in a short time. Their sudden and localised nature makes them difficult to predict and highly dangerous. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Scary Videos Capture Moment Floodwaters Swept Through Dharali, Clips Show Debris Covering Town As Locals Scream in Panic.

How Does a Cloudburst Cause Sudden Flooding in Mountainous Regions?

It must be noted that a cloudburst causes sudden flooding in mountainous regions or hilly areas due to its intense, localised, and rapid rainfall—often exceeding 100 millimetres in under an hour—over a small area. Moist warm air is forced to rise rapidly along mountain slopes. This process is called orographic lifting, where the warm air cools, condenses, and forms dense clouds. Notably, these clouds hold vast amounts of water, which suddenly fall when the upward air currents weaken or the droplets become too heavy to stay suspended. This results in sudden downpours that the steep slopes cannot absorb or drain quickly, thereby causing flash floods, landslides, and massive water flow through narrow valleys, leading to sudden floods and destruction.

How to Stay Safe During a Cloudburst?

To stay safe and ensure others' safety, people can follow the safety steps provided below in the event of a

sudden cloudburst.

Stay calm and don't panic, think and act clearly.

Immediately move to higher ground and avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas during a cloudburst.

Take shelter indoors and avoid going outside during heavy downpours

Avoid walking or driving through floodwater, as it can be deeper and swifter than it appears.

Stay away from electrical equipment and power lines to prevent electric shocks.

Keep emergency supplies such as first aid, drinking water, a torch, and essential documents handy.

Listen to and follow weather alerts and warnings via radio, TV, or mobile updates.

Help vulnerable people like the elderly, children and the disabled to evacuate them safely.

Avoid riverbanks, streams, and unstable slopes to prevent being caught in floods or landslides.

On Monday, August 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for "extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, and Chamoli, from August 4 onwards. After Dharali village, another cloudburst occurred in Sukhi Top. The Uttarkashi Administration confirmed the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).