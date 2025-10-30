The Maharashtra government’s plan to shift Mumbai’s Dahisar toll plaza beyond Mira Bhayandar before Diwali has hit a roadblock after the NHAI refused approval. Despite promises that the move would ease traffic congestion, officials failed to finalise the relocation. While critics argue that moving the toll would bring relief, the NHAI said that the proposal was not in conformity with the MoRTH Toll Fee Rules. "After due examination, the Competent Authority of NHAI did not agree to the relocation of the toll plaza within NHAI’s Right of Way, as the proposal was not in conformity with the MoRTH Toll Fee Rules. This decision has been conveyed to MSRDC," NHAI's Mumbai Regional Office said on X. FASTag Mandatory: Maharashtra Mandates FASTag for All Vehicles From April 1, Vehicles Without Tag Will Be Charged Double

Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifting Hits Roadblock

After due examination, the Competent Authority of NHAI did not agree to the relocation of the toll plaza within NHAI’s Right of Way, as the proposal was not in conformity with the MoRTH Toll Fee Rules. This decision has been conveyed to MSRDC. — NHAI RO MUMBAI (@nhairo_mumbai) October 30, 2025

