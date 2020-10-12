World Arthritis Day 2020: One of the most common surfaced diseases in people these days is of being affected by Arthritis. Not many know that it’s a serious medical condition, and it needs timely medication and care so that it doesn’t aggravate further. For people who are not aware of Arthritis is, it is a swelling or tenderness in one (or more) of your joints. Every year, several international organisations observe World Arthritis Day bring attention to this growing medical condition. If you are searching for more information about World Arthritis Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance, then you have come to the right place. World Arthritis Day 2020: Foods to Eat & Avoid For Healthy Joints & Reducing Pain.

World Arthritis Day 2020 Date

World Arthritis Day is a global awareness-raising day which is observed annually on October 12. This year, the international event will fall on Monday.

World Arthritis Day: History

The first observance of World Arthritis Day took place on October 12, in 1996. The initiative was first undertaken by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI). Since then, the occasion of World Arthritis Day is observed sincerely.

World Arthritis Day 2020 Theme

Every year, organisers have one particular theme to observe World Arthritis Day. However, the official theme of World Arthritis Day 2020 is the same as World Arthritis Day 2019 – Time2Work.

World Arthritis Day: Significance

Arthritis is one of the top-emerging diseases, except Coronavirus, in India and around the world. The after-effects of Arthritis have been menacing. Given how Arthritis is wide-spreading among adults, and people who are obese, it is becoming a dangerous trend. Not many people know that over 15% are affected by Arthritis in India, i.e. nearly 200 million. Speaking about the total world population, nearly 1% of people are affected by rheumatoid Arthritis.

The observance of World Arthritis Day serves a timely reminder to all of us as to how grave the looming danger is. World Arthritis Day brings back lost focus on this disease and aims to promote awareness amongst people. Its primary objective is to educate people Arthritis, and how can one prevent/cure it. It teaches people about different aspects, and types of Arthritis one can have in his/her lifetime.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very healthy and secure life ahead, and you are miles and miles away from Arthritis. Hope this piece of information helped you learn about Arthritis. You can share it with your fellow friends and help them learn too! Be healthy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).