Bengaluru, Aug 7: The Wakf board on Sunday said it was preparing for a legal battle after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) declared that Idgah Maidan belonged to the Revenue Department.

Objecting to the BBMP's decision, Wakf Board Chairman Shafi Saadi stated that the board would wage a legal battle. "The Supreme Court has given a verdict in 1965 that Idgah Maidan is the property of the Wakf board. So, the decision is not tenable and the order amounts to contempt of court," Saadi said. Qutub Minar Complex Row: Allow Namaz at Mosque in Qutab Minar Complex, Says Delhi Waqf Board

"We are approaching the legal experts now," Saadi said.

The BBMP had earlier stated that the property does not belong to it. But on Saturday, it released an order stating that Idgah Maidan is the property of the Revenue Department.

Wakf board had applied for a 'khata' ( property legal documents) with the BBMP, which was rejected. Joint Commissioner Srinivas had issued a notice to the Wakf board to submit documents to claim ownership of Idgah Maidan.

The BBMP had given two-months time to produce the documents. As Wakf board failed to produce the required documents, the BBMP refused to issue the Khata and declared Karnataka Revenue Department to be the default owner of the land.

The Chamarajanagar Citizen's Forum had submitted an application to celebrate the Independence Day on August 15 in the premises of Idgah Maidan. A few months ago after the BBMP had asked the Wakf to submit the relevant documents, the row had subsided. But, now with the latest BBMP order, the maidan row is all set to resurface.

