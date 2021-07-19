New Delhi, July 19: On day one of the Monsoon Session, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha got disrupted with the Opposition creating ruckus over various issues, including fuel price rise, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his recently inducted Council of Ministers.

Taking congnisance of huge pandemonium created by the Opposition on different issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 p.m. Monsoon Session of Parliament: ‘Ask Tough Questions but Allow Govt To Answer’, Says PM Narendra Modi

The parliamentarians from Congress, Trinamool Congress were among other Opposition leaders who started sloganeering against the government and trooped near the Speaker's podium after the Prime Minister started introducing his Cabinet.

"I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given a berth in Council of Ministers," the Prime Minister said while he introduced his new Ministers in the lower House.

Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the Opposition uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House. However, Lok Sabha had to be adjourned till 2 p.m. amid continuous uproar.

Several Trinamool Congress MPs cycled to Parliament on Monday to protest against the rise in prices of fuel and other commodities before the House assembled at 11 a.m.

The TMC has given multiple notices under various rules in both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon session. The issues on which notices have been given include price hike of diesel, petrol, LPG and other commodities, demand to repeal farm laws, decline in economic growth, restoration of MPLAD funds and the alleged weakening of the federal structure by the government.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing ahead of Monsoon session urged people to get vaccinated. PM said that COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, so he wants a healthy debate in Parliament.

He said the government wants meaningful discussions in the Parliament over COVID-19 related issues and stressed on the importance of vaccination to defeat the deadly virus.

"We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID-19 and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight," Modi said.

"Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19 . It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it."

The Prime Minister also appealed to the floor leaders to ask the most difficult questions on COVID-19 as the government is ready to answer them and to the nation. He said that if the opposition raises an issue that has not dealt with by the government, the Centre will take steps so the country doesn't suffer. He also requested the floor leaders not to create ruckus and hear out the government's response patiently.

