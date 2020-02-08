Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Meet 110-Year-Old Kalitara Mandal, Oldest Voter in the National Capital

Kalitara Mandal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 7: She might look frail and wrinkled but 110-year old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter in the February 8 Delhi Assembly Poll remains spirited to exercise her franchise."Voting is important and my message to each and every citizen is to go out and vote," said Mandal. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: From Arvind Kejriwal to Alka Lamba and Tajinder Singh Bagga, Here Are Key Candidates.

In its maiden initiative, Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi will avail the ballot at the houses of senior voters. Kalitara Mandal who manages to walk a few steps inside her home with the help of a walking stick says she is happy with the initiative introduced this Assembly Poll.

ANI Tweet:

110-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, is all set to cast her vote for #DelhiElections2020 today. She says "I've always cast my vote ever since I received my voter ID. I feel happy while casting vote. It gives me power. I wish each & every citizen casts his vote" pic.twitter.com/4ZXWdvVbAg — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

"I have always cast my vote since I received my voter ID. I feel very happy while casting my vote. It gives me power," she said. How To Vote on EVM and Verify on VVPAT; Here Is Your Step by Step Guide to Vote in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The voting for 70 seats of Delhi Assembly Polls is going to be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will be done on February 11. Over 1.4 crore eligible voters have been identified by the Election Commission, who will decide the fate of over 650 candidates on Saturday.

The number of voters over the age of eighty years are 2,04,830.Out of the total number of eligible voters (1,47,86,382), there are 81,05,236 male and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. (ANI)

