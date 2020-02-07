How To Vote on EVM and Verify on VVPAT; Here Is Your Step by Step Guide to Vote in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 7: The much-awaited 2020 elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on Saturday, February 7. The counting of votes and results will be announced on February 11. The upcoming poll is a fierce battle Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress. With voting just a day away, it becomes important for the elector to know how they should cast their votes. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

An individual willing to cast vote needs to know that an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or the Voter's Id issued by the Election Commission of India is mandatory for eligible voters. Voter Identification Card is a compulsory document for the verification process before casting vote. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Here's How to Cast Your Vote Using EVM?

Electronic Voting Machine or EVM is an electric device for casting and recording votes. An individual needs to show the voter Id or other documents to the polling officer to tally name in the electoral roll. If the data is matched, the individual's finger will be inked and sent to the EVM to cast vote. The polling official will give you a slip and take your signature on Form 17A. Then, you need to deposit slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger before proceeding to the polling booth. The EVM operates on "press a button" mode. Beside every candidate's name and party symbol, there's a blue button on the machine. The voter needs to press the button adjacent to the respective party's symbol and candidate's name of their choice. The polling machine then records the vote. The "Control Unit" is placed with the Presiding Officer and the "Balloting Unit" is placed inside the voting compartment. Instead of issuing a ballot paper, the Presiding Officer in-charge of the Control Unit will release a ballot by pressing the Ballot Button on Control Unit. This will enable the voter to cast his vote by pressing the blue button on the Balloting Unit against the candidate and symbol of his choice. This will allow the voter to cast his vote by pressing the blue button on the EVM against the candidate and symbol of his choice.

How Does the VVPAT Work?

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT is an independent system connected with the polling machine which allows the voter to verify that their votes have been cast as intended. When a vote is cast, a slip is printed containing the serial number, name and symbol of the candidate and remains exposed through a transparent window for 7 seconds. Thereafter, this printed slip automatically gets cut and falls in the sealed dropbox of the VVPAT.

The high-pitched election campaigning in Delhi concluded on Thursday, February 6. The campaign saw BJP biggies camping in the national capital while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the baton for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Congress campaign was much more muted compared to other rivals.