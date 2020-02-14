1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Supreme Court Declines Sajjan Kumar's Plea for Interim Bail

Sajjan Kumar (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, February 14: The Supreme Court on Friday declined former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea seeking interim bail in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Appearing for Kumar, Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) sought the interim bail, citing the need for private medical treatment. Sajjan Kumar Convicted in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Delhi High Court Sentences Congress Leader to Life Imprisonment.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SS Bobde refused interim relief to Kumar and scheduled the matter for hearing after the Holi vacation. Kumar, who is the main accused in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar during the 1984 riots, was convicted on December 17, 2018, by the Patiala House Court and was awarded a life term. Kumar surrendered at the Karkardooma District Court two weeks after he was awarded life sentence.