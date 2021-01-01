Mumbai, January 1: The city sessions court on Thursday held two teachers guilty of "attempt to suicide" and sentenced them to 15 days in jail. The teachers, who tried to end their lives, by jumping off a building were saved by safety nets. They were also fined.

According to an India Today report, the two teachers, identified as Arun Niture and Hemantrao Patil were visiting Mantralay on September 18 to seek funds for schools meant for differently-abled students. The teachers were held and taken to Marine Drive police station for further probe. Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai Police Saves Woman Attempting to Commit Suicide at Vashi Bridge, Watch Video.

The court held both the accused guilty under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). When the case came up for a trial, the two pleaded guilty before Additional chief metropolitan magistrate AH Kashikar at the Esplanade court. They also pleaded for leniency. The court fined Arun Niture and Hemantrao Patil Rs 5,000 each.

