5-Year-Old Boy Travels Alone on Flight From Delhi to Bengaluru, Meets Mother After 3 Months; See Pics

Bengaluru, May 25: A 5-year-old boy traveled alone from Delhi to Bengaluru on Monday, the first day when domestic flights resumed services in India after a long gap of 2 months. According to a tweet by ANI, the little boy named Vihaan Sharma united with his mother after a period of three months. On his arrival in Bengaluru, Vihaan was received by his mother at the Kempegowda International Airport. "My 5-yr-old son Vihaan Sharma has travelled alone from Delhi,he has come back to Bengaluru after 3 months", his mother said.

Scores of passengers were seen at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru as domestic flight operations resumed on Monday. Till 9 am, there have been 5 arrivals and 17 departures and 9 flights cancelled, at the airport. Domestic Flights in India Resume Today After Two-Months Hiatus Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Long Queues Seen at Airports, View Pics.

As flight services resumed, passengers on several routes in India complained that their tickets were cancelled at the last minute without prior intimation from the airlines. A latest update by ANI stated that around 80 arrival/ departure flights from Delhi's IGI airport have been cancelled.

In India, states resumed domestic flight services on Monday except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said Airports in Andhra Pradesh will resume services on Tuesday, May 26, and West Bengal will restart on Thursday, May 28. According to aviation officials, domestic passenger flights resume in India after a gap of two months. The country will see around 600 flight services on Monday.