Domestic Flights in India Resume Today After Two-Months Hiatus Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Long Queues Seen at Airports, View Pics

Passengers Reach Mumbai Airports as Flights Resume Operations Today (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 25: Domestic flights resumed today after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Passengers have started reaching their respective airports in order to catch their flights to their destinations. Long queues of masked people were seen outside every airport. According to the images shared by ANI, passengers at the Chennai international airport can be seen observing social distancing. The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai has been restricted to 25 per day.

The first flight from Delhi's IGI airport since the resumption of domestic flight operations landed at Pune. A passenger who has arrived in the city by the flight said, "I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people travelling right now". Flights To and From Mumbai Will Operate From Tomorrow: Maharashtra to Allow 25 Takeoffs and 25 Landings Per Day, Says Minister Nawab Malik.

Passengers Arrive at Mumbai Airport:

Passengers arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume. Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ss38dwa8bz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

A Long Queue of Passengers Seen Outside Delhi Airport's Terminal-3:

A long queue of passengers outside Delhi airport's Terminal-3 as all domestic flights from Delhi to operate from here pic.twitter.com/FCKKBd3g8s — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

The images shared from other airports also show people following precautionary measures ahead of their entry into the airport premises. The government has imposed various restrictions in terms of the number of luggage which one can carry, the arrival time at the airport, security check-in requirements and other check-in facilities.

After raising apprehensions over the resumption of flight services amid COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that a set of 25 flights would arrive and depart from Mumbai and the guidelines would be issued soon.

On Sunday evening, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: “It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state governments to recommence civil aviation operations in the country. Except for Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country."