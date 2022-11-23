Mumbai, November 23: Central government employees who are eagerly awaiting to hear about 18-month DA arrears, fitment factor hike and HRA hike might receive some good news soon. According to reports, the central government is planning to increase the dearness allowance of its employees once again. If reports are to be believed, the Centre will once gain hike the dearness allowance.

As per reports, Central government employees are in for a huge surprise when the the DA hike, which is most likely to happen in January 2023 will be announced. The good news about DA hike comes after the AICPI index statistics observed a spectacular boom. Reports also suggest a DA hike of 4 percent for government employees if the inflation figures are taken into consideration. 7th Pay Commission: Big Update on DA Arrears, Central Government Employees May Soon Get Good News.

However, there has been no official announcement from the government as yet. Going by the recent decision of DA hike this year, the Centre is most likely to raise the DA in January 2023. Reportedly, the DA hike announcement will be made in March 2023, which is about three months from now.

It must be noted that if the government approves a 4 percent DA hike, then the dearness allowance of central government employees will increase to 42 percent from 38 percent. This year, the Centre increased DA by 4 percent in September 2022. Earlier, central government employees were receiving a DA hike of 31 percent, which was raised by 3 percent in March 2022. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Employees to Receive Massive Salary Hike in 2023 As Central Government Likely to Take These Three Major Decisions.

How Much Will the Salary Rise?

If the DA is increased by 4 percent, then the basic salary of government employees will also increase. A 4 percent DA hike will raise the salary of an employee by Rs 720 per month. On the other hand, the maximum basic pay of the employees will raise by Rs 2276 per month on average. The good news comes after the Labour Ministry released the AICPI figures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).