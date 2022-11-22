Mumbai, November 22: Central government employees are likely to receive some good news very soon. As per reports, the government is likely to release 18-month pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears soon. For a long time now, Central government employees have been demanding their DA arrears. And since the last few months, the demand for long-pending DA arrears is gaining momentum.

As per various reports, central government employees are likely to receive their DA arrears in three instalments. A meeting of the government employees and the cabinet secretary is most likely to take place soon where the issue of DA arrears will be discussed. Reportedly, government employees have not been paid DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Employees to Receive Massive Salary Hike in 2023 As Central Government Likely to Take These Three Major Decision.

The Centre has stopped the payment of DA arrears in view of the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it must be noted that the DA arrears issue has been pending for a long time before the cabinet. If the Union Cabinet approves the demand of DA arrears, then the central government employees will receive huge bonanza.

If approved, the DA arrears of Level-3 employees will be around Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554 while the DA arrears of Level-13 or Level-14 employees will be between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. However, it must be noted that the payment of DA arrears is only possible if the negotiations with the government works and the cabinet approves the same. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Government Employees To Be Allotted Wards in Private Hospitals Under CGHS As per 7 CPC Salary.

Besides DA arrears, central government employees are also expecting a hike in fitment factor and house rent allowance (HRA). Also, there are questions as to when will central government employees receive their next DA hike. In September 2022, the Centre hiked the DA of government employees to 38 percent from 34 percent, thereby giving a 4 percent DA hike. Earlier, central government employees were receiving a DA hike of 31 percent, which was raised to 34 percent in January 2022.

