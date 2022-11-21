Delhi, November 21: The coming year can turn out to be very good for central government employees. There are chances of a bumper increase in their salary in the year 2023 as per 7th pay commission. As per reports the government can take some important decisions in the year 2023 which will result in massive hike in salaries of the employees. At the beginning of the new year itself, the employees will get the benefit of increased DA. Apart from this, the government can decide on 3 big issues related to the employees.

DA hike, fitment factor and Old Pension Scheme related important decisions may be taken in the upcoming year. Experts say that before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the government can give these gifts to the central government employees. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Government Employees To Be Allotted Wards in Private Hospitals Under CGHS As per 7 CPC Salary

DA Hike in Year 2023:

According to report by Zee News, employees will begin receiving higher allowances in January 2023, however, the government may announce it by March 2023. Dearness allowance will rise to 42 per cent if the employee DA is hiked by 4 per cent as per 7th pay commission. The minimal basic pay will rise by Rs 720 per month, if reports indeed turn out to be true. 7th Pay Commission: New Year 2023 Could Bring More Cheers To Central Government Employees, DA Hike May Happen Again

Fitment Factor Increase:

The government may reevaluate the fitment factor determination at the request of central staff unions in the upcoming year. For many months now, the central government employees have been demanding a raise in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times and it seems government will take the decision in year 2023 as per 7th pay commission.

Restoration of Old Pension Scheme:

Central government also may take important decision regarding the old pension scheme ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. There has been a demand from the employees for a long time that the old pension should be implemented and some states have also implemented the old pension scheme. If sources are to be believed, under the 7th Pay Commission, the Modi government can implement it for central employees before the year 2024.

