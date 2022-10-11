Mumbai, October 11: After receiving DA and DR hike, Central government employees are now eagerly awaiting for an increase in the house rent allowance (HRA). Meanwhile, several reports have claimed that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) is planning to discontinue the special concessions and benefits that are being given to central government employees in Kashmir. After the rumours surfaced, the Narendra Modi-led government has now come out with a clarification.

Busting rumours, Jitendra Singh, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space said, "The special incentives/concessions to Central Government employees posted in Kashmir valley will continue and the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has already issued orders for the extension of these benefits for a further period of three years." 8th Pay Commission on Cards After 7th Pay Commission? Central Employees May Get Massive Salary Hike, Check Latest News Update.

Singh who is also incharge of the DoPT also said that the special package which includes many incentives is applicable to all the Ministries/Departments and PSUs under the Government of India. He also said that the departments have been ordered to ensure implementation of the same for all. As per the package, employees posted in the Kashmir valley have the option of moving their families to a place of their choice and the expense will be borne by the government.

Besides, the special package also grants travelling allowance for the family of the employees which is admissible during permanent transfer and is inclusive of the Composite Transfer Grant at the rate of 80 percent of the last month's basic salary. If central government employees do not move their family then they will receive a paid allowance of Rs 113 per day for their attendance which will compensate them for additional expenses for transportation from to and fro office. This will be at par with the reimbursement of travel charges that the employees receive for travel within the city. 7th Pay Commission: Latest News Updates on DA Hike in Delhi, DA Arrears and HRA Increase of Central Government Employees.

In case department arrangement is not made for the employees and their families stay then they can also withdraw house rent allowance (HRA) under the rate of Class "Y" city. On the other hand, employees posted in Kashmir valley for temporary duty will receive an incentive known as the Kashmir Valley Special Incentive. "The Messing Allowances for these employees are at par with the rates of Ration Money given to Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel at the rate of Rs 97.85 per day," the DoPT said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).