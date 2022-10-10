Mumbai, October 10: After every ten years, the central government forms a pay commission to revise the salary structure of the government employees. The focus of the Pay Commission primarily remains on personnel serving the Central Government. At least seven pay commissions have been constituted since 1947. The first commission was established on January 1946 while the most recent, the 7th Pay Commission was constituted on February 28, 2014. Meanwhile, central employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission.

According to the reports, the 8th Pay Commission can be set up in 2024. If the new, advanced pay commission is formed it could benefit lakhs of government employees. Their salaries might see a huge hike. However, the centre has stated that no discussion has taken place for setting up the 8th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission: Latest News Updates on DA Hike in Delhi, DA Arrears and HRA Increase of Central Government Employees.

According to the reports, central employees' unions say that at present the minimum wage limit has been kept at Rs 18,000. In this, the fitment factor has been given a lot of prominence in the increment. At present, this factor is 2.57%, although, in the 7th Pay Commission, recommendations were made to keep it up to 3.68%. If this happens, then the minimum wage of the employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. 7th Pay Commission News Today: When Will Centre Announce DA Arrears for Government Employees? Check Latest Update Here.

In a twist, some sources say that government may not introduce another pay commission. Instead, centre may set up a new system. In this system, there could be an automatic revision in salary if the DA is more than 50 percent. However, the government has not yet taken any final decision on this.

