Mumbai, March 26: After a long hiatus, the Central government finally announced the much-awaited dearness allowance hike for its employees. The Centre raised DA by 4 per cent for central government employees and pensioners on the 7th pay commission recommendations. Now that the DA stands at 42 per cent, the salary of government employees is also likely to get a major boost.

Amid all of this, there are also questions as to when will the Centre raise the Fitment Factor hike. For a long time, Central government employees under the 7th pay commission have been demanding to raise the fitment factor rate. Now a report in News18 has said that the Centre revise Fitment Factor by March 31. However, there has been no official announcement as yet. Rajasthan 7th Pay Commission: Ashok Gehlot Government Announces 4% Hike in DA of State Employees, Pensioners.

After receiving a 4 per cent DA hike, Central government employees are now demanding to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. At present, the Fitment Factor rate stands at 2.57 times. If approved, the Fitment Factor hike will raise the minimum wage of a government employee from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

While the Centre is expected to take a decision regarding the Fitment Factor hike soon, it must be noted that if the government increases the fitment factor 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. If the Fitment Factor hike is approved, then the salary of an employee will be Rs 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. 7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked by 4% For Central Government Employees, Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

On the other hand, if the Centre accepts a three times fitment factor rate then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Narendra Modi-led government could also introduce the 8th pay commission which will replace the existing 7th pay commission. However, the government has denied receiving any such proposal.

