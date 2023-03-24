Delhi, March 24: The Central government might soon decide upon the long pressing demand of the central government employees unions on hiking the fitment factor, media reports have said. The endless wait of central government employees who have been pressing for the demand raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times may end next week.

For several months, the Central government employees have been demanding for a hike in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times on the basis of the 7th pay commission recommendations. If the fitment factor will be increased, then the government employees of all categories will be benefitted. 7th Pay Commission: 4% Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees Likely This Week? Check Latest News Update Here.

Here's How Much Salary Will Increase?

As per reports in the media, the government can take a decision the fitment factor hike in the coming week. If the government increases the fitment factor 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. At the same time, if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. If the government accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Introduce 8th Pay Commission in 2024 After Lok Sabha Elections; Check Latest News Update Here.

The dearness allowance (DA) is expected to rise by 4% on 7th pay commission recommendations. According to reports, it is anticipated to be approved at the Union cabinet meeting in the next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2023 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).