New Delhi, August 3: After the Centre announced a hike of 11 in dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees, some states have followed the suit. The latest in the list of states/union territories announcing hike in DA to join is Jammu and Kashmir. State government employees in Jammu and Kashmir will get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA from July 1, reports said. Notably, central and state government employees get salaries and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced 11 percent hike in DA for its employees, according to reports. Following this, employees of Jammu and Kashmir government will get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA with effect from July 1. Recently, Haryana and Jharkhand governments also hiked DA from 17 percent to 28 percent for their employees. The Uttar Pradesh government is also preparing a proposal for implementing 11 percent hike in DA for its staffers. Most states pay their employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

These announcements were made after the Centre announced to hike DA by 11 percent with effect from July 1. The 11 percent hike constitutes three increments that were due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021. It may be recalled DA is hiked twice every year - in January and July. The Centre is yet to announce hike for July-December period.

Meanwhile, a report by DNA stated that the Centre is likely to announce a hike of 3 percent in DA soon for July-December period. If it happens, central government employees will get 31 percent of basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission.

