New Delhi, September 21: Central government employees, who get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC, are likely to get festive bonanza soon. There could be a hike of 3 percent in the rate of dearness allowance (DA) prior to upcoming festivals, according to multiple reports. The expected hike in DA rate will certainly increase the salary of central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Hike in Salary of Central Government Employees If DA Rate Touches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

The Centre usually hike the rate of DA twice every year for employees under the 7th Pay Commission. This year, however, the rate of DA has been increased only once. The Centre had increased the rate of DA by 4 percent in January this year. That increment too came into effect from July 1. Central government employees are hopeful that another hike in the DA rate would be announced soon. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Hike DA Rate Again? Here Are Latest Reports and Updates.

While the Centre has not said anything on another hike in the DA rate, some reports had said that this may happen this month. However, 20 days passed and no such announcement has been made. There are other reports too that suggest the Centre is likely to announce a hike of 3 percent in the DA rate by Dussehra or Diwali, meaning in October or November.

The government has neither denied nor confirmed any of the reports. Currently, central government employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. If a hike of 3 percent is announced, they would get 31 percent of their basic pay as DA.

Here's How Much Your Salary Will Increase If DA Hiked to 31%

If Basic Salary of Employee Is Rs 18,000:

New Dearness Allowance (31%) Rs 5580/month

Existing Dearness Allowance (28%) Rs 5040/month

Calculate the difference: 5580-5040 = Rs 540/month

Increase in annual salary 540X12 = Rs 6,480

If Basic Salary of Employee Is Rs 2,25,000:

New Dearness Allowance (31%) Rs 69,750/month

Existing Dearness Allowance (28%) Rs 63,000/month

Calculate the difference: 69,750 - 63,000 = Rs 6,750/month

Increase in annual salary 6,750 X 12 = Rs 81,000

A report by DNA, citing the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data, claimed a 3 percent hike in the DA rate is more likely.

