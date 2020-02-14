7th Pay Commission Latest Update: 5% DA Hike For Odisha Government Employees, Announces CM Naveen Patnaik

7th Pay Commission | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhubaneshwar, February 14: The Biju Janata Dal-led Odisha government on Friday, February 14, hiked the DA or dearness allowance of its employees by five percent under the 7th pay commission. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced to clear 10 percent arrears of 7th Pay Commission to be paid to government employees effective from January 1, 2016, to August 31, 2017. 7th Pay Commission News: Will Modi Government Raise Minimum Pay And Dearness Allowance in Budget 2020?

“The work-charged employees shall get the above 10% arrear salary in the same manner as applicable to regular government employees in terms of paragraph-1 of Finance Department Resolution No. 26347/F on September 7, 2017,” said a release by the Chief Minster’s Office (CMO). 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike, Rejig in Entry-Level Minimum Wages Still on Cards? Reports Say Govt 'Seriously Considering'.

Odisha CMO Tweet:

CM @Naveen_Odisha has approved 10% arrears of the 7th Pay Commission and 5% Dearness Allowance for the State Government employees with effect from January 1, 2020.— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) February 14, 2020

This announcement is going to benefit around 3.5 lakh state government employees. Earlier, the state government had decided to clear 100 percent arrears of pensioners and 40 percent arrears of other employees during 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 fiscal years.