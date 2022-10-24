Mumbai, October 24: After the Centre announced 4 percent DA hike for government employees, many states including Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh among others also increased the DA of its state employees under the 7th Pay Commission recommendation. However, now the question arises is as to when will the Central government employees receive their next DA hike.

It must be noted that the Dearness Allowance (DA) is hiked twice every year - first in January and the second time in July. However, this year the Centre announced the first DA hike in March and the second one in September. Going by this trend, it is highly possible that the government employees could receive their next DA hike in March 2023. 7th Pay Commission Weekly Roundup: Diwali Bonus, DA Hiked and Other Increments For Government Employees of These States.

In March 2022, the Centre increased the DA from 31 percent to 34 percent. The decision benefitted about 47.68 lakh government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. The next DA hike was announced in September 2022, nearly 6 months after the first DA hike.

In the last DA hike, the Centre increased the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike by 4 percent thereby taking the DA hike from 34 percent to 38 percent. The first DA was hiked on March 30, 2022 while the second DA hike was announced on September 28, 2022. Now, Central government employees will be eagerly waiting to receive their next hike, which as per this year's trends is likely to be announced in March 2023, about six months from now. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Diwali Cheers for Government Employees in Haryana As DA Hiked by 4%, Assam Raises Daily Duty Allowance of Home Guards.

As per reports and recent trends, the Centre is likely to increase the DA by 3 to 5 percent. The Centre would also take into account the rising inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities and then take a decision on DA on the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations.

