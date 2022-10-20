Mumbai, October 20: In what can be seen as good news ahead of the festival of Diwali 2022, the Haryana and Assam government's have announced a hike in DA for its employees. Acting on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, both the government's have increase the DA and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners.

The good news for the state government employees of the two states come nearly a month after the Centre increased the DA by 4 percent for its employees under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Diwali Bonanza For Employees As Haryana Hikes DA by 4% For Government Staff.

Haryana Hikes DA By 4 Percent

The Haryana Government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently announced a DA hike for the state government employees. The government announced a DA hike for employees who are drawing their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission structure. Ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government increased the DA by 4 percent, thereby taking the DA to 38 percent from the current 34 percent.

The state cabinet also said that the government employees will receive the increased DA with the pay of October 2022. Besides, the state government has also said that arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November.

Assam Hikes Daily Allowance of Home Guards

Besides Haryana government, the northeast state of Assam has also announced a Diwali bonanza for some of its employees. The state government has increased the daily duty allowance of home guards under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet increase the daily duty allowance of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767. In an official notification, the Assam government said that the hike comes into effect immediately. After the hike in daily duty allowance, the monthly take home salary of home guards in the state will be Rs 23,010. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Diwali Bonanza For Government Employees of This State As DA Hiked to 38 Per Cent.

Home Guards Play Crucial Role in Maintaining Law and Order

A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law & order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 Home Guards, we've approved enhancement of their daily wage to ₹767 from existing ₹300, thus increasing their monthly wages to ₹23,010. pic.twitter.com/x6Tprlqvea — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 19, 2022

Taking to Twitter, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 home guards, we’ve approved enhancement of their daily wages to Rs 767 from the existing Rs 300, thus increasing their monthly wages to Rs 23,010."

