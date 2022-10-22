Delhi, October 22: Several states announced the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for government employees on the recommendations of 7th pay commission ahead of the festive season of Diwali. The central government increased dearness allowances by 4 per cent for its employees in September. Centre had also hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners with same percentage on 7th pay commission recommendations.

The Dearness allowance is paid by the government to help employees cope with rising due to high inflation. The DA is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary of government employees. 7th Pay Commission News: With 6% DA Hike, Diwali Cheers Likely for Government Employees of This State

List of states that announced DA hikes for government employees ahead of Diwali:

Chhattisgarh

The dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees in Chhattisgarh has been hiked by 5%, taking it to 33% effective from October 2022. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Diwali Cheers for Government Employees in Haryana As DA Hiked by 4%, Assam Raises Daily Duty Allowance of Home Guards

Haryana

Haryana Government has announced to hike the dearness allowance to 38% from 34% for the employees of the state with the retrospective effect from July 1, 2022. the state government also enhanced by 4% the dearness relief (DR) payable to state government pensioners and family pensioners.

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief to 38% for the state government employees and pensioners, with effect from July 1.

Punjab

Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the Punjab government will be restoring the old pension scheme for government employees. The cabinet has also approved giving 6 per cent instalment of DA.

Earlier states like Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Jharkhand had announced Dearness allowance hike for their employees and pensioners. The central government increased dearness allowances for its employees in September.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2022 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).