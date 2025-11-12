New Delhi, November 12: The Centre has issued the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), a three-member panel chaired by Justice Ranjana Desai. However, the move has triggered protests from employee unions, particularly the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), which alleges that the new ToR sidelines pensioners and fails to meet workers’ expectations.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, AIDEF said it was “most unfortunate” that more than 69 lakh central government pensioners and family pensioners have been excluded from the commission’s purview. The union argued that pension revision is a basic right of those who have served the nation for decades, stating that ignoring them is “totally unjustified.” 8th Pay Commission: How the Fitment Factor Will Decide New Salary and Pension for Central Government Employees and Pensioners.

The federation pointed out that the 7th CPC’s ToR had included clause 2(f), explicitly empowering the commission to review and revise pensions for employees who retired before the implementation of its recommendations. The omission of this clause in the 8th CPC’s ToR has raised concerns about whether pre-2026 retirees will benefit from upcoming revisions. 8th Pay Commission ToR Sparks Concern: Employees’ Federation Flags Missing Implementation Date, Questions If Govt Plans to Alter Decades-Old 10-Year Pay Revision Cycle.

AIDEF has urged the government to reintroduce the pension clause to ensure fair treatment for all retirees. It also demanded the restoration of commuted pensions after 11 years and a 5 per cent pension hike every five years, as recommended by a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The union further highlighted differences between the new ToR and that of the 7th CPC. While the latest version focuses on “efficiency, accountability, and attracting talent,” it drops earlier references to “fostering excellence in public governance” and “stakeholder expectations,” which unions say weakens employee welfare considerations. The AIDEF has called for immediate revision to make the 8th CPC’s scope more inclusive and balanced.

