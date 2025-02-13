New Delhi, February 13: The 8th Pay Commission, which received approval from the Union Cabinet last month, is expected to be formally set up in February, according to Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary (staff side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). Mishra expressed confidence that the panel’s constitution would not face further delays.

The NC-JCM, comprising senior bureaucrats and employee union leaders, serves as an official body to resolve disputes between the central government and its employees. During a recent meeting with Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary Rachna Shah, employee representatives demanded the immediate merger of dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay and the rationalisation of unviable pay scale levels. 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here’s Why.

Once constituted, the 8th Pay Commission will begin deliberations with various stakeholders, including NC-JCM, central trade unions, and recognised employee forums, to determine the fitment factor and other modalities for salary and pension revisions. 8th Pay Commission News: When Will Centre Form 8th CPC for Salary Hike of Central Government Employees? Check Important Update on Date by Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil.

The 7th Pay Commission, formed in 2014, took 18 months to submit its report, followed by another six months for government approval. Revised salaries were implemented in July 2016, with arrears provided from January 2016. Given this precedent, NC-JCM leaders anticipate the 8th Pay Commission may take additional time to submit its report, possibly beyond January 2026.

Employee representatives have urged the government to retrospectively implement the new pay scales from January 2026, ensuring arrears for central government employees and pensioners once the commission’s recommendations are finalised.

