New Delhi, March 11: The Union Government has initiated the consultation process for the 8th Pay Commission, a major step toward revising salaries, pensions, and allowances for millions of central government employees and pensioners. The Ministry of Finance has invited suggestions from stakeholders through an online portal, with submissions open until April 30, 2026.

Government Begins Stakeholder Consultations

The consultation phase follows the official notification of the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference on November 3, 2025. Through the newly opened portal, the government is encouraging employees, pensioners, and staff unions to submit their recommendations on the current pay structure and cost of living concerns. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Government Form Separate Pay Revision Committee for 8 Lakh CPSE Employees? Know What MoS Pankaj Chaudhary Said.

Officials say the process aims to ensure broader participation from different sections of the workforce, including serving employees and retired officials. Inputs collected during this phase will help shape the commission’s analysis and final recommendations.

Deadline and Timeline for Report

The 8th Pay Commission has been given 18 months to complete its study and submit recommendations to the government. Based on the current schedule, the final report is expected by mid-2027.

Traditionally, pay commission recommendations are implemented with effect from January 1, 2026. If the review takes longer, the revised pay scales could be introduced later with retroactive payments, allowing employees and pensioners to receive arrears covering the delay. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: How To Submit Your Memorandum Online at 8cpc.gov.in Before April 30.

Possible Jump in Minimum Basic Pay

One of the most closely watched aspects of the 8th Pay Commission is the potential revision in the minimum basic pay.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the entry-level basic salary stands at INR 18,000. Based on current inflation trends and family consumption models used by pay commissions, estimates suggest that the minimum basic pay could rise to around INR 46,000.

Employee unions are expected to push for a higher fitment factor, the multiplier used to revise salaries. Current discussions indicate a possible fitment factor of around 2.86 or higher, which could significantly increase both salaries and pensions across the pay matrix.

Impact on Employees and Pensioners

The decisions of the 8th Pay Commission will directly impact around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 69 lakh pensioners across India.

Beyond central government staff, the recommendations often influence state government salary structures and public sector undertakings, meaning the eventual revisions could affect tens of millions of households nationwide.

With consultations now underway, employees and pensioners are closely watching whether the 8th Pay Commission will indeed push the minimum basic pay close to INR 46,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).