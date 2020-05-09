AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Detained by Delhi Police For Questioning After Being Named in Doctor's Suicide Note

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi, May 9: Delhi police on Saturday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Prakash Jarwal in connection with an FIR on abetment charges in a doctor's suicide case. Jarwal was arrested from his home in Delhi's Pushp Vihar. The AAP MLA was missing since his name was mentioned in the suicide note of the doctor. On Friday, the police also questioned Jarwal’s family members, including father and brothers. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Moves Delhi Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail in Doctor's Suicide Case.

The AAP MLA’s aide Kapil Nagar was also detained by the Delhi police. On May 8, a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the legislator. Jarwal also moved an anticipatory bail in Rouse Avenue Court. In the bail application, he submitted that he shall be co-operating with the police authorities in the investigation.

The doctor committed suicide on April 18. The 52-year-old doctor was found hanging at his home in south Delhi. The FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on the complaint filed by Hemant, who is the son of the deceased and alleged that the deceased was threatened, intimidated for extortion by Jarwal and Nagar. Delhi Doctor Blames AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal for Harassment, Commits Suicide.

According to reports, the deceased was also running the business of the water tanker in collaboration with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) since 2005. It is further alleged that since the accused became the MLA in 2015, he used to extort money from the deceased on a monthly basis through his Nagar and other people. When deceased refused to give the money, the accused allegedly threatened him to get the tankers removed from the DJB and to stop the payments of pending bills.