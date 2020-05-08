AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Moves Delhi Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail in Doctor's Suicide Case

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal on Friday moved an anticipatory bail in a Delhi court in connection with an FIR on abetment charges in a doctor's suicide case. The court has fixed the hearing on May 11 on the MLA's plea.Jarwal, who was booked by Delhi Police on the charges of extortion and abetment to suicide after a doctor allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi, has moved Rouse Avenue Court seeking anticipatory bail.He has submitted that he shall be co-operating with the police authorities in the investigation. Meanwhile, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against two accused- Jarwal and Kapil Nagar- in the doctor's suicide case.The FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on the complaint filed by Hemant, who is the son of the deceased and alleged that the deceased was threatened, intimidated for extortion by Jarwal and Nagar.The deceased was also running the business of the water tanker in collaboration with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) since 2005.It is further alleged that since the accused became the MLA in 2015, he used to extort money from the deceased on a monthly basis through his Nagar and other people.When deceased refused to give the money, the accused allegedly threatened him to get the tankers removed from the DJB and to stop the payments of pending bills.According to police, "It was found that Rajendra Singh had committed suicide by hanging on the rooftop of his house and in a suicide note found at the spot, the doctor alleged harassment and extortion by the MLA. The note has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)