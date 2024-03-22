New Delhi, March 22: Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. The two ministers were taken away in police buses after they refused to disperse from ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, violating section 144.

"I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First, these people arrest the Chief Minister of Delhi in false cases, and now those participating in peaceful protests are also being arrested. If this isn't the murder of democracy, then what is?" Atishi posted on X. At ITO, the AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led central government and demanded the release of their leaders. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Section 144 Imposed at DDU Marg As AAP Protests Widen Over Delhi CM’s Arrest (Watch Video)

Bharadwaj posted a video on X from Alipur Police Station of him and several other AAP workers singing 'mera rang de basanti chola'. He had earlier told reporters that Arvind Kejriwal's family was placed under house arrest. "We were going towards ITO for peaceful protest when all the workers and leaders of AAP were detained by the police," Bharadwaj had said. Police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic.

They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Harsha Vardhan said that ITO is a busy junction and is not a designated site for protest. "ITO or DDU Marg is not a designated site for protest. Massive traffic issues can arise due to such kind of situations. There are several vital installations and important offices are located here. Protesters were removed from the site to maintain law and order situation and proper traffic flow," said the DCP.

Police have also detained Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. Police sources said that they have removed and detained more than 50 protesters who were protesting near ITO. The AAP's protest and the police response to it led to a massive traffic jam near the ITO Chowk, Raj Ghat and Vikas Marg during the morning rush hours. The roads leading to the ED office was also shut. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED: AAP Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained by Police During Party's Protest Against Delhi CM's Arrest (Watch Videos)

AAP Minister’s Protest Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Atishi detained by police during party's protest at ITO in Delhi Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in excise policy case pic.twitter.com/OFHetwsKNH — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

VIDEO | Delhi minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP) detained during protest by AAP workers at ITO against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.#KejriwalArrest (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/AfUY4nMk7s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2024

#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police at ITO in Delhi, during the party protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal "...We will state before the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal should be allowed to meet his lawyer and family and also allowed to… pic.twitter.com/spScHX44Qi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X, "In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly." Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

"We demand immediate release of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the party. They (probe agencies) have not given any proof in court against Sisodia. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls shows that the government is scared of the CM," said Shakuntala Pandey, a protestor.