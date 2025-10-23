According to an Indian Express report , the woman, identified as Jyoti Pal, began experiencing severe abdominal pain a few days after the cesarean section performed in January at the Eye and Mother Care Centre. Despite returning to the same hospital, doctors reportedly could not determine the cause of her discomfort, which continued to worsen over the following months. Her condition ultimately led her family to seek treatment at another facility, where imaging revealed the presence of a gauze inside her abdomen. Dehradun Shocker: Refused Sex, Obsessed Lover Strangles Girl and Dumps Body in Canal; Arrested.

The report further noted that Jyoti underwent corrective surgery after the discovery, but she succumbed to the infection, highlighting alleged lapses in post-operative care and surgical protocol. Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Manoj Sharma emphasised that the investigation will focus on why the gauze was left inside and why it resulted in such a severe infection. The committee has been tasked with reviewing surgical records and questioning the medical personnel involved in her cesarean procedure.

The Indian Express also reported that the hospital where the procedure took place has been temporarily closed following the complaint and inquiry. The post-mortem report is awaited, and authorities are closely examining whether proper surgical and sterilisation protocols were followed.