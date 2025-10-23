Dehradun, October 23: Just a few months after she gave birth to a son, a 26-year-old woman died of an infection allegedly caused by a gauze left inside her abdomen by doctors during a cesarean section. The incident took place at a private hospital in Dehradun, prompting her husband to file a formal complaint of medical negligence. Authorities have now ordered a probe into the matter to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death. A four-member committee has been constituted to investigate the hospital and the medical staff involved.
According to an Indian Express report, the woman, identified as Jyoti Pal, began experiencing severe abdominal pain a few days after the cesarean section performed in January at the Eye and Mother Care Centre. Despite returning to the same hospital, doctors reportedly could not determine the cause of her discomfort, which continued to worsen over the following months. Her condition ultimately led her family to seek treatment at another facility, where imaging revealed the presence of a gauze inside her abdomen. Dehradun Shocker: Refused Sex, Obsessed Lover Strangles Girl and Dumps Body in Canal; Arrested.
The report further noted that Jyoti underwent corrective surgery after the discovery, but she succumbed to the infection, highlighting alleged lapses in post-operative care and surgical protocol. Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Manoj Sharma emphasised that the investigation will focus on why the gauze was left inside and why it resulted in such a severe infection. The committee has been tasked with reviewing surgical records and questioning the medical personnel involved in her cesarean procedure. Dehradun Shocker: Drunk Woman Stabs Live-In Partner to Death With Vegetable Knife After Argument in Uttarakhand, Police Launch Manhunt.
The Indian Express also reported that the hospital where the procedure took place has been temporarily closed following the complaint and inquiry. The post-mortem report is awaited, and authorities are closely examining whether proper surgical and sterilisation protocols were followed.
Rating:3
TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).