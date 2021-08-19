New Delhi, August 19: The Centre last month increased dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees, who get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission, to 28 percent with effect from July 1. Now, the Centre has brought gift for a section of employees getting paid under the 6th Pay Commission. According to a report, the Centre has hiked DA by 25 percent for employees of central government and central autonomous bodies, who receive salary and allowances as per the 6th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

Three increments in DA due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 had been put on hold by the Centre after the coronavirus outbreak. These increments have been restored with effect from July 1, said the report. Subsequently, the employees, receiving pay under the 6th Pay Commission, will get 25 percent increase in rate of DA. Previously, these employees would get 164 percent of their basic pay as DA. Following the increase of 25 percent, they will now get DA at the rate of 189 percent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

It may be recalled that similar had happened with central government employees who get paid under the 7th Pay Commission. They were receiving 17 percent of their basic pay as DA till June 30 because the Centre had frozen three increments in their DA rate. From July 1, these employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as dearness allowance.

According to a report, the Centre may announce another hike in DA for central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission. A hike of 3 percent could be announced in mid-September. DA is usually hiked twice in a year - in January and July. While the Centre has approved hike in DA, supposed to be released for January-June period, with effect from July 1, it is yet to announce increment for July-December period.

