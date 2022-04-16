Ahmedabad, April 16: In another incident of crime against woman, a Sola woman has been dumped by her husband, who has apparently told her that he will take her back only after she clears an English exam to make it to Canada. She said he is pressuring her to get money from her parents to travel to Canada.

According to a report in TOI, the 27-year-old filed a complaint with the women's police station (west) on Thursday.

Police have filed a case under the Dowry Act and the IPC's Section 498A. The woman said her husband left her at her parents' home, telling her to get a good score in the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) exam. She said she married the Thaltej resident in 2020. She said brought gold ornaments and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash to her marital home.

The woman said soon after the wedding, her mother-in-law asked her to hand over the cash and the ornaments so that they can be stored in a locker. The woman, a computer engineer by profession, said in her complaint that two days after her marriage, her in-laws asked her to resume working. She heeded their advice.

Three months into her marriage, her husband got her a job in another IT firm at a salary of R$ 30,000.

Since she was working from home, she took up both the jobs. She said that her husband always snatched away her salaries. She said her in-laws taunted her for not getting enough dowry and insisted that she demand a share in her father's property. They wanted her to get more gold as well.

The woman said that when she said no to the demands, she was assaulted by her husband. She said that she could not inform anybody about her ordeal as her husband eavesdropped on her calls. She said that her husband's sister demanded a gold ring and an expensive phone.

In 2021, just before Holi, the woman was able to meet her aunt and her brother's wife. She told her relatives about the horrors she had to endure.

The woman said that on March 18, her husband dropped her at her parents' home with the IELTS ruse. The woman said she felt isolated at her parents' home and had to depend on them for money. She had filed an application at the women's police station, but her in-laws refused to give back her belongings. Hence she lodged a complaint on Thursday.

