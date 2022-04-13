Mumbai, April 13: The Oshiwara police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing his wife on social media after she registered an FIR against him for giving her triple talaq last year, police said.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Jogeshwari (West), allegedly created as many as eleven accounts on the photo-sharing app Instagram and sent sexually-explicit content to his 30-year-old wife to harass her, reported the Indian Express

In February this year, the victim reported the matter to Oshiwara police. In her complaint, the woman said she had been receiving sexually explicit messages on her Instagram profile from some unknown accounts since December 2021. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Throws Wife Out of the House for Not Voting for Party of His Choice

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and 66C of the IT Act. Police launched an inquiry and traced the accused, who turned out to be the victim's husband, who had allegedly given her triple talaq in 2021. Coimbatore Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Murders Wife Suspecting Affair; Arrested

Police said that the woman had registered an FIR against him under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Upset over the case, he allegedly started harassing her online.

Police arrested the accused. However, a court here on Tuesday granted him bail as there were no justifiable grounds for police custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).