The national capital continues to reel under intense heat as temperatures reached 42.1°C on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a yellow alert for the region, citing persistent heatwave conditions driven by dry northwesterly winds.

The peak afternoon hours saw the mercury hovering between 43°C and 45°C in several isolated pockets across Delhi-NCR. Regional observatories, including Ridge and Ayanagar, recorded highs of 43.5°C and 43.1°C respectively, marking a significant surge above the seasonal average. Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning Across North and Central India, Akola Records Highest Maximum Temperature of 46.9°C.

Delhi Temperature Today: Heatwave Conditions and Atmospheric Shifts

Weather officials noted that clear skies and hot westerly winds, gusting up to 40 kmph, have intensified the "Loo" conditions today. This atmospheric thermal surge has prompted local authorities to activate the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 to mitigate health risks.

Despite the blistering heat, a Western Disturbance is currently establishing its presence over Northwest India. This system is expected to trigger a "split weather" pattern, potentially bringing isolated thundery developments or a light drizzle to parts of the city by late Monday evening.

Delhi Temperature Today: Upcoming Relief and Rain Forecast

The IMD suggests that the current heatwave grip will likely ease starting Tuesday, April 28. Increased cloud cover and a higher probability of thunderstorms are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to a range of 40°C to 42°C. Heatwave 2026: India Emerges As Global ‘Hotbox’ As 95 of World’s 100 Hottest Cities Recorded Within the Country.

Further cooling is anticipated by mid-week, with temperatures potentially dipping to 37°C by Thursday. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM until the transition occurs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).