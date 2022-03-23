New Delhi, March 23: The tenure of Dr Randeep Guleria as the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences has been extended by three months.

His present tenure as AIIMS Director is coming to an end on March 24. "Dr Randeep Guleria was appointed as Director, AIIMS New Delhi for a term of five years. He will complete his tenure on March 24, 2022", said an official communication of AIIMS.

"President AIIMS is pleased to extend his tenure with effect from 25.3.2022 by three months or by the time a new Director is appointed, whichever is earlier", reads the official communication further. Total 32 top doctors from across the country have applied for the post of AIIMS Director which also includes 17 faculty members from the institute itself.

The AIIMS faculties who have applied for this post includes Neurology department head Dr M.V. Padma Srivastava, professor and endocrinology department head Dr Nikhil Tandon and AIIMS Trauma Centre chief Dr Rajesh Malhotra. AIIMS Delhi Cancels Doctors' Winter Vacation Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava is also among the 32 candidates. The new director will have a term of five years from the date of assuming the charge or till he turns 65, whichever is earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).