New Delhi, Nov 3: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted time till December 2 to the CBI and ED to obtain report on Letters Rogatory form the UK and Singapore in connection to their ongoing probe in the Aircel-Maxis case against former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the request for more time after Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforement Directorate, informed that the LRs have been sent to the countries but no reply has yet been received.

The matter, which is at the stage of taking cognizance, is adjourned for December 2.

Letters Rogatory is a formal communication in writing sent by the Court in which action is pending to a foreign court requesting judicial assistance. The most common remedies sought by letters rogatory are service of process and taking of evidence.

The court had, earlier, granted three months to the agencies to obtain report on LRs and adjourned the matter till November 3. On Tuesday, the Additional Solicitor General informed the court that replies are still awaited, and a reminder has been sent to both the countries to expedite the report.

Sanjay Jain told the court that ED had sent three reminder dated -- September 17, October 12 and October 30 to Singapore to expeditiously execute the LR and on October 12, October 19 and October 30 to the UK for the same purpose and that their replies are awaited.

"Our officers are very actively and rigorously following it up. So, the request to your honor is to keep the matter after three weeks," the Additional Solicitor General requested the court, which was subsequently allowed, and the matter was adjourned.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was granted in 2006 when P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

According to rules and the foreign direct investment policy in force at that time, Chidambaram was allegedly empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment only up to Rs. 600 crore.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that Chidambaram, as finance minister had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks.

