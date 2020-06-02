Airports Authority of India Headquarters Sealed After 4 Officials Test COVID-19 Positive

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 1: The headquarters of Airport Authority of India in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Delhi was sealed on Tuesday after four officials tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The AAI headquarters will remain sealed till June 4. This is the ninth government office which has been sealed so far in the national capital. On Monday, the third floor of NITI Aayog building was sealed after an official contracted coronavirus.

On May 18, the Animal Husbandry Department office in Delhi was sealed for 48 hours after an officer was found to be infected with COVID-19. Prior to this, the Rail Bhawan was sealed for two days after an RPF personnel tested positive for coronavirus. The headquarters of national carrier Air India in Delhi was sealed for three days after a peon contracted the virus. The Shram Shakti Bhawan was sealed on Monday after an employee of the Ministry of Power tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shastri Bhawan office of Department of Legal Affairs in Delhi was sealed after a senior official was found infected with the deadly virus. Other government offices that were shut following the emergence of coronavirus case are Rajiv Gandhi Bahwan that houses the office of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Niti Bhawan and Ayushman Bharat's office.

Delhi, which is among the worst-affected regions by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, has reported 20,834 coronavirus cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of them, 11,565 are active cases. The death toll stands at 523, while 8,746 patients have recovered so far.