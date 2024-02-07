New Delhi, February 7: The Ajit Pawar faction on Wednesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking a hearing if the Sharad Pawar group moves before it challenging an Election Commission order recognising the party led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

The caveat has been filed through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed against the Ajit Pawar faction if the other group moves the top court. Ajit Pawar Faction Is Real NCP: Maha Vikas Aghadi Slams Election Commission Decision on ‘Clock’ Symbol, Sharad Pawar Side To Challenge It in Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP, in a major setback to party founder Sharad Pawar.

The poll panel also allotted the NCP symbol 'clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar. Murder of Democracy, Decision Taken Under Pressure: Sharad Pawar Group on ECI Order As Election Commission Decides NCP Symbol Goes to Ajit Pawar Faction.

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the EC said.