Jay Pawar, the son of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has formally expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary report into the January 28 plane crash. In a social media post on Sunday, March 1, 2026, Jay Pawar shared a controversial video purportedly showing the owner of VSR Ventures - the firm that operated the ill-fated aircraft-asleep in a pilot’s seat during a flight. He has called the official investigation "incomplete" and demanded the immediate arrest of the company's owner, citing gross negligence.

The video, shared across several social media platforms, allegedly features Rohit Singh, the owner of VSR Ventures, dozing off while seated in the chief pilot's chair during an active flight. While the date and specific flight details of the footage remain unverified, Jay Pawar used the clip to highlight what he describes as a culture of "shocking negligence" within the aviation firm.

"This pain will stay with us for a lifetime," Pawar wrote in his post. "In this video, the owner is seen asleep in the chief pilot's seat. Such negligence while the aircraft is in the air is unacceptable. This is a son’s anguished appeal for his father and for the safety of every passenger." Ajit Pawar Death Case: AAIB Highlights Low Visibility, Lack of Navigational Aids on Runway in Preliminary Report for Baramati Plane Crash.

Ajit Pawar’s Son Jay Pawar Shares Video of VSR Ventures Owner Sleeping in Cockpit

Jay Pawar Questions AAIB Preliminary Report in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

The AAIB released its preliminary findings on Saturday, February 28, exactly one month after the Learjet 45XR crashed at the Baramati airstrip, killing Ajit Pawar and four others. The report primarily pointed toward:

Low Visibility: The aircraft attempted a landing in 3,000-meter visibility, below the 5,000-meter legal minimum for that airfield.

Infrastructure Deficiencies: The report flagged fading runway markings and the presence of loose gravel at the Baramati airport.

Systemic Flaws: It noted that Baramati lacks a formal meteorological facility, forcing pilots to rely on visual estimates.

Jay Pawar dismissed these findings as a "mere formality," arguing that the report lacked depth and failed to address potential criminal negligence or sabotage. He emphasized that the people of Maharashtra deserve "transparent answers and the truth," rather than a summary of weather conditions. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Waris Pathan Backs Family’s Demand for Probe, Says ‘Nothing Wrong If Family Seeks Investigation’.

Jay Pawar Demands for Strict Action against VSR Ventures

Following a recent DGCA audit that led to the grounding of four VSR Ventures aircraft, Jay Pawar has urged the regulator to go further. He argued that if "loopholes" were found in some planes, the entire fleet should be considered a safety risk.

"The DGCA should think of halting the entire operations of VSR Ventures," he stated, adding that the arrest of Rohit Singh is necessary to ensure accountability. His sentiments have been echoed by his cousin, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who previously raised concerns about the firm’s political connections and called for an independent inquiry.

The Baramati Tragedy: Ajit Pawar Died in Plane Crash

The crash occurred on the morning of January 28, 2026, when the chartered flight from Mumbai hit trees during a second landing attempt in heavy fog. The accident claimed the lives of Ajit Pawar, his security officer, two pilots, and a cabin attendant. The state has since seen a flurry of political debate regarding aviation safety for VVIPs, with some ministers now blacklisting the operator involved.

The investigation is ongoing, with the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) currently being sent to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States for specialist data recovery due to thermal damage.

